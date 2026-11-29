The SIR curates electoral rolls to benefit the ruling party. An exercise in which a government elects its people instead of the other way around. Delimitation seeks to curate political constituencies towards the same end. If the bill passes it will break the back of India’s democracy.

Do not let them fool you into believing that it is just about increasing the number of constituencies and the number of parliamentarians. Do not believe that the Women’s Bill had anything to do with women’s rights. It’s about gerrymandering, plain and simple. This bill is about maps, not numbers. It has to do with redrawing the map of constituencies to geographically consolidate the divisions of caste, religion, and community — to institutionalise divisiveness in a way that benefits a rotten ideology and attempts to entrench it in our society forever. If you have any doubts about their intentions, please study the way redrawn constituencies have served the BJP in Assam and Kashmir.

The Nazis — Germany’s fascists — called themselves National Socialists. By doing this they tried to murder the very meaning of socialism.

What shall we call what is going on in India today — Democratic Fascism? In which the very meaning of democracy is being gutted? And the machinery of democracy is being re-purposed towards that end.

It took many of our writers, artists, intellectuals and commentators a very long time — decades in fact — to understand what has been happening in our country and call it by its name. Fascism. Perhaps this is because it’s easy for a society that practises caste and considers some humans ‘purer’ and more ‘godly’ than others to shuffle sideways into fascism.

Despite the mass slaughter, daylight lynching and routine killing of Muslims, despite church burnings and attacks on Christian missionaries in the wake of the 2014 general election, many respected and self-styled ‘liberal’ intellectuals and artists, actually welcomed and applauded Modi when he was sworn in as prime minister. They mocked those of us who had raised the alarm years ago because we could see what was coming.

Even today, many artists who think of themselves as liberal and secular continue to normalise fascism by participating in government-sponsored festivals and shows at home and abroad. It is shameful. It will not be forgotten. Or forgiven.

Today we live in one of the most unequal societies in the world. A society in which the Rule of Law is implemented according to caste, class, religion, and ethnicity. A society in which dissent is crushed in a million ways. Our country, once a friend of Palestine now unforgivably calls Israel a friend even though it continues to commit genocide in Gaza on a daily basis. Our government buys weapons and illegal surveillance software like Pegasus and Cellebrite from Israel — that is being used on protestors and activists here at home.

The Delimitation Bill is a way of consolidating all of this. It’s a long-term plan for Forever Democratic Fascism. As someone who grew up in South India, I am heart-broken to see a party like the DMK, rooted in anti-Hindutva, and anti-caste political ideology, even consider supporting this Bill. I really want to believe they will step back from the brink. Its decision will affect all of India. It shoulders a huge responsibility.

Every Member of Parliament that votes for the Delimitation Bill is betraying the promise of India’s Democracy. I’m just a writer. An ordinary citizen. I represent no one but myself. I have no claims to power or sainthood. But here’s this ordinary citizen’s curse upon every MP that conveniently goes missing and every hand that goes up in Parliament next week to support that Delimitation Bill.