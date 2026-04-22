Delimitation turns decisive as TN campaign closes with anti-Centre undercurrent

Within the alliance, seat-sharing arrangements reflected both political pragmatism and underlying tensions. The DMK contested the lion’s share of 164 constituencies, while the Congress fielded candidates in 28 seats. The remaining constituencies were distributed among smaller allies, including the VCK, CPI, CPI(M), DMDK, MDMK, IUML, MMK, SDPI, and MJK, each of which holds influence in specific pockets. While murmurs of dissatisfaction emerged within Congress ranks over the allocation of winnable seats, and parties such as the CPI(M) expressed concerns about shrinking political space, these frictions were contained effectively. In districts like Sivaganga and Kanyakumari, local disagreements over candidate selection did surface, but they did not escalate into larger disruptions. The leadership ensured that the broader political message remained intact, with Stalin publicly acknowledging the role of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in opposing delimitation and reinforcing a sense of shared purpose.

In contrast, the opposition presented a far more disjointed picture. The AIADMK, still attempting to regain coherence after the demise of J. Jayalalithaa, continued to grapple with leadership ambiguity and internal factionalism. Its alliance structure appeared fluid, shaped more by local calculations than by a cohesive state-wide strategy. The BJP, which contested a significant number of seats either directly or through allies, invested heavily in campaign visibility, deploying central leaders and pushing a mix of national and cultural narratives. However, its long-standing structural limitations in Tamil Nadu remained evident, particularly when confronted with the delimitation issue. Party leaders struggled to reassure voters that the proposed changes would not harm Tamil Nadu, and even within the party there was a quiet acknowledgement of the difficulty in overcoming the prevailing perception.

This is not the first time the BJP has attempted to expand its footprint in the state. Over the years, it has experimented with multiple strategies, including alliances with both the DMK and AIADMK, emphasis on national security and welfare schemes, and efforts to build a local leadership base. Yet, these efforts have yielded only limited success. As C. Lakshmanan, a former faculty member at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, observes, “The reasons lie deep in Tamil Nadu’s political culture. The state’s electorate has consistently prioritised regional identity, linguistic pride, and social justice narratives shaped by the Dravidian movement. Attempts to impose a homogenised national political framework have often met with resistance. Policies perceived as central overreach, whether related to language, education, or resource allocation, have triggered strong reactions.” The delimitation debate fits squarely within this pattern of resistance.

At its core, the issue raises a fundamental question about representation and fairness. Tamil Nadu, which has successfully controlled population growth and achieved significant human development outcomes, fears that it could lose parliamentary representation precisely because of these achievements. The state’s fertility rate is among the lowest in India, while several northern states continue to record higher population growth. A redistribution of seats based purely on population would therefore shift political power away from states like Tamil Nadu, altering the federal balance in ways that many here view as unjust.

For voters, this concern is neither abstract nor distant. It has been framed as a direct and tangible loss, one that could reduce the state’s influence over national policy, weaken its bargaining power in fiscal matters, and diminish its voice within the Union. In a political culture that has historically asserted federal rights with clarity and conviction, this prospect has struck a deep chord. As political observer S Satheesh Kumar notes, “The DMK recognised the political potential of this issue early in the final phase. Chief minister M.K. Stalin’s campaign took on a sharper tone, positioning delimitation as a direct threat to Tamil Nadu’s interests. His speeches repeatedly emphasised that the state was being penalised for its achievements. The argument was simple, but it resonated widely.”

The Congress amplified this message at the national level, with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge framing delimitation as a challenge to the federal structure itself. Their interventions elevated the debate beyond state politics, giving it constitutional significance and reinforcing the DMK’s position on the ground. In public meetings across Tamil Nadu, Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to resisting any move that could undermine the state’s representation, helping to bridge minor fissures within the alliance and present a unified front.

The response among the public was both visible and widespread. Black protests became a defining feature of the campaign’s closing days, with demonstrations taking place across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and smaller towns. Students, traders, farmers, and professionals participated in various forms, from wearing black attire to waving black flags and organising discussions. In Tirunelveli, college students held meetings explaining the implications of delimitation, while in the delta districts, farmers linked the issue to long-standing concerns over water sharing and perceived neglect by the Centre. In industrial hubs like Hosur, workers expressed apprehension that reduced political weight could affect future investments and policy attention.