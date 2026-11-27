Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to secure the numbers needed to pass the proposed legislation, describing the move as an “insult to and assault on the Constitution”.

In a statement posted on X on Constitution Day, Ramesh referred to the events of April 2026, recalling that the government had made the Delimitation Bills public on 14 April, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The legislation was subsequently defeated in Parliament on 17 April.

Ramesh said the Bills had met their “well-deserved fate” after failing to secure the necessary consensus and constitutional majority.

He further alleged that the ruling establishment had spent the following 105 days attempting to muster the required parliamentary support, describing the alleged effort as “Operation Lotus”.

“Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi Govt announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” Ramesh wrote.

The Congress leader's remarks reflect the growing opposition challenge to the government's proposed constitutional changes, with opposition parties questioning both the timing and the political implications of the delimitation exercise.

With IANS inputs