Vinesh Phogat: INDIA bloc walks out of Parliament demanding justice
The wrestler, found to be slightly overweight ahead of her women’s 50 kg final, was disqualified from the Paris Olympics
Led by the Congress, the INDIA bloc on Wednesday staged a walkout against the Modi government, demanding justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said, “Any other prime minister would have sent the sports minister to the International Olympic Association to register a protest... A hateful conspiracy has been unleashed against the daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat. Let's not forget that this is a black day for Indian sports history."
"The Modi government has failed Indian sportspersons and the sports arena. Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 140 days in 2023 as the Modi government looked away and did not give justice to her. We don't want a consolation tweet from the prime minister, we want justice from him. Why has he not moved the IOA (International Olympics Association) to ensure justice for Vinesh Phogat?" he added.
In response to the disqualification, PM Modi personally spoke with Indian Olympics Association (IOA) chief P.T. Usha in Paris to explore all possible options to support the wrestler.
Earlier, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Lower House, stating that the government has provided Vinesh with the best support team, personal staff, and training facilities.
“The IOA has lodged a strong protest with the International Wrestling Federation (IWF) regarding Vinesh Phogat’s exclusion due to being 100 grams overweight. Prime Minister Modi has spoken to IOA president P.T. Usha and requested appropriate action,” Mandaviya informed Parliament.
The disqualification of Phogat, who was found to be slightly overweight ahead of her women’s 50 kg final, shocked the nation and sparked protests within Parliament.
Some leaders have called for a thorough investigation into the matter, which has left India heartbroken. The Indian Olympic Association issued a statement on Wednesday addressing Vinesh’s exit from the Games owing to the weight issue and requested privacy for the grappler. Following the disqualification, Vinesh will be placed last in the competition.
