Vinesh Phogat: INDIA bloc walks out of Parliament demanding justice

Led by the Congress, the INDIA bloc on Wednesday staged a walkout against the Modi government, demanding justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said, “Any other prime minister would have sent the sports minister to the International Olympic Association to register a protest... A hateful conspiracy has been unleashed against the daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat. Let's not forget that this is a black day for Indian sports history."

"The Modi government has failed Indian sportspersons and the sports arena. Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 140 days in 2023 as the Modi government looked away and did not give justice to her. We don't want a consolation tweet from the prime minister, we want justice from him. Why has he not moved the IOA (International Olympics Association) to ensure justice for Vinesh Phogat?" he added.