Democracy being 'demolished' brick by brick in Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday alleged that democracy is being demolished brick by brick in Andhra Pradesh, criticising the state government for deploying a large number of police personnel on the state border to stop a rally of IT professionals from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in support of TDP supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Deployment of a large police force to halt a car rally and intrusion into WhatsApp on the phones of everyday citizens raise significant concerns. Even in the most critical situations, an innocent individual's privacy should not be violated,” Lokesh posted on X.

“The situation in Andhra Pradesh is eroding democratic principles, akin to oppressive regimes like North Korea. Democracy is being demolished brick by brick,” wrote Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani also posted on X that encroachment of fundamental rights and human rights is at its peak in Andhra Pradesh. She said it was shocking that Andhra Pradesh police are stopping "hard-working IT professionals’ peaceful car rally" from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry to express their support for Chandrababu Naidu.