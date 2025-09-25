Determined to ensure full rights for backward communities: Rahul Gandhi

A day after unveiling the ‘Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp’ in Patna, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 25 September, renewed his pledge with fervour, vowing to uplift Bihar’s EBCs, Dalits, tribals, minorities, and backward communities—the long-neglected pillars of social justice.

He asserted that no matter how many “lies and distractions” the BJP may spread, the Mahagathbandhan is committed to ensuring full rights and dignity for these groups.

The Congress leader, who was in Bihar for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), shared the stage with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and key Mahagathbandhan allies, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At the ‘Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp’ event, Gandhi unveiled a charter of promises aimed at strengthening the state’s most deprived sections.

Key promises under the ‘Nyay Sankalp Patra’