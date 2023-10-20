Deve Gowda claims Pinarayi Vijayan knew of JDS-BJP alliance in Karnataka

In a revelation that is likely to put Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a bind, Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda claimed that since a JD(S) MLA is a minister in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, he had informed the CM about the alliance and had his support in forming an alliance with BJP in Karnataka.

Gowda said, “In Kerala, JD(S) is part of the government and our MLA K Krishnankutty is a minister. He supported the alliance with BJP and he informed the CM. He consented as that was the only way to save the party.”

The JD(S) patriarch claimed that all the state units of the party including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra had given their consent to align with the BJP. He stated that many Muslim leaders in JD(S) have also supported the party’s decision to align with BJP.