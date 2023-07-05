Develop leadership at grassroots level: Kharge to party cadre

Eyeing a comeback in the reserved seats across the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday inaugurated a Leadership Development Mission (LDM) workshop and urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other.

Addressing the party leaders after inaugurating the LDM workshop for the SC, ST, OBC and the minorities wings at the party headquarters here, Kharge said, "It is grassroots work. Its purpose is to advance the agenda of social justice, helping the party strengthen in the elections."

He said that the companions associated with this mission are our helping hands.

He added that we all know that in the SC or ST dominated constituencies there has been lack of leadership.