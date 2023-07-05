Help develop local leadership, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other.

Inaugurating the party's national workshop on the 'Leadership Development Mission' for the SC, ST, OBC and the minorities wings at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, he called for making it successful and sought support from all levels.

Urging party leaders and workers to think about the party's future, Kharge cited his own example and said he gave party tickets to even those who helped the BJP defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections as he wanted the Congress to succeed.

"We have to promote leadership development. But that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them. You have to work in coordination with the local leadership," he told party workers at the workshop.