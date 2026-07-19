‘Devotees betrayed’: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seek donation probe

The controversy erupted in early June after allegations surfaced over the alleged theft of donations offered at the temple. The case has since resulted in the arrest of eight people, while two senior functionaries associated with the Trust have resigned.

An FIR was registered by police on 25 June following a complaint filed by the Trust, leading to the arrests.

In their letter, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge pointed out that the Trust was formed following the Supreme Court's directions and announced by the prime minister in Parliament, while alleging that its members were appointed by his government.

"It is public knowledge that the Trust's members are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates," the Congress leaders said, adding that the Trust's former general secretary was also a close associate of the prime minister.

They demanded that the government make public the Trust's accounts and disclose details of how offerings, including cash, gold and silver, have been handled and utilised.

"Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution," Rahul Gandhi and Kharge said in the letter.

They further called for action against anyone found guilty, regardless of their position or influence, saying the credibility of both the government and the Trust depended on a swift and transparent response.

"The people of India are watching," the Congress leaders said, ending their appeal with a call for accountability and transparency.

With PTI inputs