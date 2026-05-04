Dharavi residents march against Adani and Maharashtra govt

Thousands of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi, widely regarded as Asia’s largest slum, took out a massive protest march on 4 May against the alleged “dubious role” of the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government in the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Despite heavy police deployment, the rally proceeded from Kumbharwada in Dharavi to the Adani office in Matunga. Protesters, carrying banners of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan, raised slogans of 'Adani hatao, Dharavi bachao'. The march was led by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Taking an aggressive stance, Gaikwad described the redevelopment project as a “major scam”. She alleged that the government was declaring Dharavi residents ineligible in order to benefit the Adani Group and was “conspiring to render them homeless”. She claimed that the ongoing survey in Dharavi was violating norms, with residents being marked ineligible without consultation.

Gaikwad also questioned the proposed transfer of valuable Mumbai land — such as salt pan areas, mudflats in Malvani, and Deonar — in the name of the Dharavi project. Alleging a Modi–Adani nexus, she accused the Mahayuti government of altering rules to facilitate land transfers. She added that the agitation would continue until Dharavi residents receive their due rights.