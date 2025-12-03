Pradhan defends withheld Central funds, says states ‘can’t set terms’

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan used a Rajya Sabha intervention on Wednesday to underline what he described as a structural principle of India’s centrally-sponsored education schemes: Central funds flow only when states adhere to the policy architecture and compliance conditions attached to them. His remarks came in response to questions on why allocations to Kerala and Tamil Nadu under Samagra Shiksha and other schemes had been delayed.

Pradhan argued that the issue was not one of discrimination but of non-compliance, asserting that both states had either declined to implement or had placed additional conditions on the rollout of centrally designed programmes, most notably the PM-SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme.

According to him, such departures from the agreed framework meant that the Centre was not in a position to release funds until policy alignment was restored. He added similar criticism of West Bengal, alleging misuse of Central funds for partisan ends.

At the heart of the dispute is the conditional nature of federal transfers under centrally sponsored schemes. Pradhan emphasised that programmes such as Samagra Shiksha, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the PM-SHRI initiative operate on a collaborative but rule-bound basis.

States propose their annual plans, the Centre appraises them, and funds are released only when utilisation certificates, audit reports, progress statements, matching state contributions, and adherence to scheme norms are in place. This, he argued, is not optional but fundamental to the fiscal design of such schemes.

Against this backdrop, Pradhan framed Kerala’s and Tamil Nadu’s reluctance over PM-SHRI as a breach of that compact. He claimed Kerala had initially agreed to sign on before withdrawing, while Tamil Nadu had also reversed an earlier readiness to participate — decisions he characterised as driven less by pedagogical objections and more by “internal contradictions” within their political alliances. “If a state chooses not to implement the framework, the Centre cannot simply release funds attached to that framework,” he said.