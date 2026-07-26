Pradhan’s ‘Vanavasa’ likely to be short as Joshi ensures ‘continuity’ for RSS

The ‘forced resignation’ of Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, 25 July is unlikely to be the end of the road for him. He is an old RSS organiser and at the age of 57 is far too young to be parked in a Raj Bhavan as is being speculated in some quarters. He has delivered the education sector to the RSS during his tenure, ensuring that all key appointments meet with the approval of the Sangh. He has also delivered one state election after another for the BJP, which won in Odisha and West Bengal for the first time with Pradhan in-charge. So, neither RSS nor the BJP are keen to dispense with his services and see him fade away.

It is safe to assume therefore that Pradhan will be rehabilitated sooner than later. Whether he is given a prominent role in the government, organisation or sent back to Odisha as chief minister at the ‘appropriate time’ is the question.

The reason why BJP and the RSS do not want a prolonged ‘vanavasa’ or forced exile for Pradhan is partly because of his life-long association with the Sangh. His father Debendra Pradhan, a BJP leader in Odisha, became a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Starting as an ABVP activist when he was a higher secondary student in Talcher College, Pradhan became its national secretary in 1995. He ironically led a protest in 1996 outside the Odisha Assembly over a leak of the Class XII Board examination paper. He joined the BJP in 1998 and in 2004, was appointed the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The same year, in 2004, he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Just about a month ago Pradhan had called the student protesters at Jantar Mantar the ‘B team of terrorists’ and was clearly in no mood to step down. His resignation was forced by the unexpected expansion of the protest in the rest of the country and also because the protest had begun to draw the middle classes which form part of BJP’s core constituency. There were also other factors at play. Delhi University and JNU were scheduled to re-open on 28 July 2026 and the protest would possibly have been boosted by a section of students from the two universities.