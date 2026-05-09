Dhinakaran urges TN governor to ask EPS to form govt in fresh bid to block TVK

In the latest twist in Tamil Nadu’s post-election political drama — marked by repeated attempts from rival parties to prevent the Vijay-led TVK from forming a government despite emerging as the single largest formation — AMMK chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday urged governor Rajendra V. Arlekar to invite AIADMK general-secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to form the government.

The AMMK leader also levelled allegations of horse-trading against actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), triggering an overnight political controversy that the party strongly denied.

Dhinakaran said he had submitted a letter to the governor extending the support of AMMK’s lone MLA-designate, S. Kamaraj, to the AIADMK. The AMMK had contested the 23 April Assembly election as part of the NDA alliance led by the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan late on Friday night, Dhinakaran claimed he had been unable to contact Kamaraj and alleged that the legislator-elect had effectively “gone missing”.

“I suspect that the TVK, in a desperate bid to form the government, as it lacked the majority might have indulged in horse-trading,” Dhinakaran alleged. He further claimed that he had raised the matter directly with the governor.

The allegations came amid intense manoeuvring by Opposition parties and sections of the political establishment to prevent the fledgling TVK from crossing the majority mark, despite the party’s strong electoral performance and Vijay’s emergence as a central figure in Tamil Nadu politics.