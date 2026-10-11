Rathee shows passport, hits back at ‘German citizen’ claims post-detention

Dhruv Rathee displays his passport, rejects claims of German citizenship after participating in Bengaluru protest.

He alleges plainclothes personnel dragged him from his Gurugram bedroom and held him for 22–23 hours.

His detention comes amid a crackdown ahead of the CJP’s Delhi protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video post on social media, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has hit back at claims circulating among right-wing voices that he is a German citizen who should not be allowed to participate in political protests in India, displaying his passport and asserting that he is an Indian citizen in a video released after his detention ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration in Delhi.

“I am an Indian citizen, have been and will remain one,” Rathee said, holding up his passport. He accused sections of the media of spreading rumours about his nationality to justify his detention, calling claims that he was a foreign passport holder and therefore could not participate in the protest “blatant lies”.

“I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as any ordinary citizen,” he said.

The nationality row followed Rathee’s participation in an anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru on 8 October. The demonstration at Freedom Park, organised by civil society groups and the CJP, saw protesters criticise the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Actor-activist Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were also present.

On 9 October, former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao wrote to the Union home ministry seeking verification of Rathee’s citizenship, immigration status and compliance with visa conditions. Rao said Rathee was understood to hold German citizenship and asked the ministry to examine whether his participation in a political protest was permissible under the rules governing his stay in India. He also sought verification of the passport Rathee had used to enter the country.