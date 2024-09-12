Did Modi's visit to CJI residence violate code of conduct for judges?

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said she was surprised to see PM Modi visit CJI Chandrachud's residence, but added that she has "full faith" in the Indian judiciary. "Both - PM and CJI - are senior to me in terms of age and experience, so it will not be appropriate to comment," she said.

"But such an incident (PM visiting CJI's house) was unheard of. I was also surprised, but I have full faith in courts and the respected CJI might have given it a thought before (inviting the PM)," she told reporters in her constituency Baramati.

Code of conduct for judges

A code of conduct for judges includes rules and expectations for how judges should behave and act, and the values they should uphold.

The prescribed code for values of judicial life was adopted by a full court meeting of the Supreme Court on 7 May 1997. The highlights of which include:

1) Justice must not merely be done but it must also be seen to be done. The behaviour and conduct of members of the higher judiciary must reaffirm the people's faith in the impartiality of the judiciary. Accordingly, any act of a judge of the Supreme Court or a high court, whether in official or personal capacity, which erodes the credibility of this perception has to be avoided.

2) A judge should not contest the election to any office of a club, society or other association; further he shall not hold such elective office except in a society or association connected with the law.