Did PM Modi lie in Chhattisgarh? Or is a clumsy attempt being made to bail him out?

Campaigning for elections in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh came to an end on Wednesday 15 November, with polling to elect new assemblies scheduled for tomorrow, 17 November.

Minutes after the campaign came to a close, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a curious statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution; at 6.12 pm to be precise, on 15 November.

“The Central Government…is providing food grains free of cost to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), for a period of one year beginning from 1st January 2023…,” the press release read.

Why did the PIB think it fit to remind people of a scheme which has been in operation for the last 11 months? And that too barely a month before the scheme is apparently going to end? Is it meant to serve as a reminder?