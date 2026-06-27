Digvijaya Singh seeks action against Ram Mandir Trust officials, demand filing of FIR

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the registration of an FIR against senior office-bearers of the Ram Mandir Trust, alleging irregularities in the management of donations and land transactions associated with the temple.

Addressing a press conference in Ujjain, Singh called for an independent investigation into the Trust's handling of donations, including cash, jewellery, silver bricks and contributions received from overseas. He alleged that questions had been raised over the accounting of devotees' offerings and the manner in which land purchases linked to the Trust were carried out.

Singh claimed that allegations related to land transactions, 200 kg of silver bricks donated by the Sindhi community, jewellery offered by a woman devotee and foreign donations warranted a thorough inquiry. He also alleged that receipts had not been issued for certain donations and said the matter should be investigated to establish the facts.