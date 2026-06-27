Digvijaya Singh seeks action against Ram Mandir Trust officials, demand filing of FIR
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister says transparency is needed in the handling of devotees' contributions.
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the registration of an FIR against senior office-bearers of the Ram Mandir Trust, alleging irregularities in the management of donations and land transactions associated with the temple.
Addressing a press conference in Ujjain, Singh called for an independent investigation into the Trust's handling of donations, including cash, jewellery, silver bricks and contributions received from overseas. He alleged that questions had been raised over the accounting of devotees' offerings and the manner in which land purchases linked to the Trust were carried out.
Singh claimed that allegations related to land transactions, 200 kg of silver bricks donated by the Sindhi community, jewellery offered by a woman devotee and foreign donations warranted a thorough inquiry. He also alleged that receipts had not been issued for certain donations and said the matter should be investigated to establish the facts.
Calling for immediate legal action, Singh demanded that an FIR be registered against Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra. He said devotees who had contributed in the name of Lord Ram deserved complete transparency regarding the use of their donations.
The Congress leader also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), alleging that they were exploiting religious faith for political purposes. He claimed the organisations had misled followers of Sanatan Dharma and those who had donated towards the temple.
Singh said he had obtained documents relating to the alleged irregularities and would disclose further details after examining the records.
He also renewed his criticism of the administration of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, alleging encroachment on temple land and claiming that seers were being excluded from decision-making.
Announcing the next phase of the Congress campaign, Singh said the party would mobilise its panchayat-level committees across Madhya Pradesh to raise awareness about the alleged irregularities linked to donations made for the Ram Mandir.