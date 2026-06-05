Digvijaya Singh seeks white paper on NTA exam leaks, writes to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to publish a comprehensive white paper detailing all instances of paper leaks and examination irregularities linked to National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted tests over the past eight years.

In his letter dated 4 June, Singh argued that greater transparency was necessary to restore confidence among students following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a question paper leak.

The Rajya Sabha member, who also chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, said students across the country were facing immense stress and uncertainty due to recurring concerns over examination integrity.

He noted that the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 had significantly affected the mental well-being of lakhs of aspirants and that many students had expressed concerns about the lack of clarity surrounding investigations into previous paper leak cases.

According to Singh, there is currently no consolidated public record detailing instances of paper leaks, the progress of investigations, or the action taken by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state authorities.

He argued that the absence of official information had created space for speculation and rumours, further eroding trust in the examination system.

In his letter, Singh referred to concerns raised by students regarding the status of individuals accused in earlier examination leak cases, including the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak investigation in Hazaribagh. He also cited reports relating to the CBI's closure report in the cancelled UGC-NET 2024 examination case.