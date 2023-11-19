Digvijaya stages sit-in for action against BJP candidate in alleged murder case

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday staged a protest a day after a corporator of his party, Salman Khan, was allegedly killed in a clash with supporters of a BJP candidate on Friday in Chhatarpur.

Khan (34) was allegedly run over by a vehicle in the Rajnagar area during a confrontation between Congress and BJP workers ahead of the voting in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

On Saturday evening, Singh began a sit-in along with other Congress leaders and hundreds of supporters outside Khajuraho police station and demanded action against BJP candidate Arvind Pateria and his supporters.

Singh, who drove to Khajuraho from Bhopal on Saturday evening, met Khan's family at his home and said he would ensure the family gets justice. Later, the former CM along with Congress workers and family members marched from Khan's home to Khajuraho police station and staged a sit-in.