Madhya Pradesh records 76.22 per cent voter turnout

In what is being seen as a massive anti-incumbency voting, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 76.22 per cent voter turnout on Friday, 17 November, the Election Commission (ECI) of India said.

According to the ECI, polling at several booths went on till late at night, including in Gwalior South and Bairasia in Bhopal.

The fate of some high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, MPs Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Riti Pathak, state Congress chief Kamal Nath, LoP Govind Singh, among others, has been sealed in the EVM machines as the polling concluded on Friday.

Out of the total 2,533 candidates in the fray, a transgender candidate is contesting from Malhara in Chhatarpur district. Of the total 230 seats, 148 are general category, while 35 seats are reserved for SCs and 47 for STs.

While the BJP is looking to retain power, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback with absolute majority this time.