Madhya Pradesh polls: A look at key constituencies with polling underway

As Madhya Pradesh heads to the polls today for a crucial assembly election, the primary battle unfolds between the Congress and the BJP, with key leaders like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath at the forefront.

Here's an overview of pivotal battlegrounds that will significantly influence the state's political landscape:

Budhni

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing the BJP, contests from the Budhni assembly constituency. His opponent is actor Vikram Mastal, nominated by the Congress. Mastal, known for portraying Hanuman in the 2008 TV serial Ramayan 2, aims to challenge the incumbent CM.