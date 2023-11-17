Madhya Pradesh polls: A look at key constituencies with polling underway
Madhya Pradesh votes in a crucial assembly election, featuring a fierce battle between the Congress and BJP, led by Kamal Nath and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan respectively
As Madhya Pradesh heads to the polls today for a crucial assembly election, the primary battle unfolds between the Congress and the BJP, with key leaders like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath at the forefront.
Here's an overview of pivotal battlegrounds that will significantly influence the state's political landscape:
Budhni
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing the BJP, contests from the Budhni assembly constituency. His opponent is actor Vikram Mastal, nominated by the Congress. Mastal, known for portraying Hanuman in the 2008 TV serial Ramayan 2, aims to challenge the incumbent CM.
Chhindwara
In the Chhindwara assembly constituency, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath seeks re-election from his home turf, facing off against the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu, the former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for Chhindwara district. Kamal Nath had secured victory in the 2019 by-elections in Chhindwara.
Raghogarh
Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh, contests from the Raghogarh constituency, a traditional stronghold for the Singh family. However, with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, the competition intensifies as Scindia aligns with Hirendra Singh, alias Bunty Banna, from the BJP, challenging Jaivardhan Singh.
Indore-1
Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary, enters the electoral fray from the Indore-1 constituency, facing Congress' Sanjay Shukla. Despite Shukla's victory in the 2018 assembly elections, the constituency has historically favored the BJP.
Narsingpur
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, a prominent BJP figure, contests from Narsingpur, succeeding his brother Jalam Singh Patel. The Congress fields Lakhan Singh Patel, aiming to challenge Patel in this election, with Narsinghpur, dominated by the Patel community, becoming a focal point.
Datia
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra seeks re-election from the Datia seat, confronting Congress' Avdhesh Nayak, a former RSS functionary. Mishra, a two-time MLA, had previously defeated Congress' Bharti Rajendra in the 2018 assembly elections.
Lahar
In the Lahar assembly constituency, BJP nominates Ambrish Sharma against Congress' Govind Singh, who boasts seven consecutive wins from Lahar. The BJP aims to break Congress' stronghold in this constituency.
The state awaits the counting of votes on December 3 to determine the outcome of this crucial election.
