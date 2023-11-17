Digvijaya Singh's home turf Raghogarh is still immune to the BJP
Raja saab and Baba saab are household names in Raghogarh — once a princely state in Madhya Pradesh and home turf of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Both names enjoy immense goodwill and respect among voters, Raja saab being Digvijaya and Baba saab his son and former cabinet minister Jaivardhan.
It's because of this goodwill among residents of the Raghogarh assembly seat in Guna district, that the victory of two-term MLA Jaivardhan Singh from his family seat seems a foregone conclusion, though results will be declared on 3 December. Interestingly, Jaivardhan won his debut assembly election in 2013 by 58,204 votes and in 2018 by 46,697 — a drop of 11,507 votes.
A remotely located constituency with approximately 2.36 lakh voters, Raghogarh shares a border with Rajasthan, and the Singh family has been practically ruling the seat since 1977, electing Digvijaya Singh, his brother Laxman Singh, his cousin the late Mool Singh and his son Jaivardhan to the state assembly for the past two elections.
Old-timers say 'Diggy Raja' has nursed his constituency well and created a durable bond with the voters. "No one returns without help in times of dire need irrespective of their ideology or background," says Gulab Singh Meena, a resident of Fazalpur village located on Guna-Bhopal Road, where Jaivardhan went to campaign on 12 November. "Almost every known villager has direct access to the family."
A primarily agrarian region, Raghogarh is also home to a Gas Authority of India (GAIL) plant, another plant of National Fertilizers Ltd and an engineering college and ITI institutes which were established decades ago. But the locals also point out that development of the region is overdue. The city lacks a good hospital, schools and basic amenities like proper roads and regular water supply. But the family's personal bond with the locals seemingly overrides these issues.
Sumant Meena, a young aspiring advocate from Fazalpur village, recalled how, when fellow villager Raju Meena died in a road accident on 30 August this year, Baba saab not only called the family to console them but also visited their home the next day. "Meena wasn't known to him but he cares for the people of this region," Sumant said.
For the last four decades, the BJP has been trying to win over Raghogarh. In 2003, the party fielded Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Digvijaya, but the two-term chief minister won by a margin of over 21,000 votes. Despite a strong BJP wave across the state that year, Chouhan was the first, and until now, the only BJP candidate who has managed to put up a credible fight for the seat.
But the politics of Raghogarh took a major shift when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP with 22 rebel MLAs in 2020. A year later, he lured Hirendra Singh aka Bunty Banna, son of Digvijaya Singh's late cousin Mool Singh, into the saffron fold and made him vice-president of the party’s Guna unit.
In a situation where family feuds and personal ambitions are readily exploited by rivals, Scindia evidently saw Hirendra as the perfect counter against Digvijaya’s domination over Raghogarh and fielded him against Jaivardhan.
“Scindia is trying to replicate what happened with him in Guna,” points out a villager. “After his childhood friend KP Yadav trounced him from Guna in 2019 by over 1 lakh votes, Scindia ji is plotting the same in Raghogarh by fielding Jaivardhan’s confidant Hirendra.”
It isn’t just the BJP or his proximity to Scindia, but Hirendra's direct link to the royal family of Raghogarh that makes him a strong challenger to Jaivardhan.
Mool Singh, popularly known as Dada Bhai (big brother) was not only Digvijaya Singh's cousin and confidant, but also one of the credible leaders of the region after Digvijaya. He contested two assembly elections at the behest of the royal family in 1985 and 2008, and won both times. In 1985, he contested when Digvijaya Singh was elected to Parliament and in 2008, Laxman Singh was in the BJP, Jaivardhan was under-age and Digvijaya Singh was on a self-imposed 10-year exile from electoral politics.
But in 2013, when Jaivardhan attained the age to contest elections, Mool Singh willingly vacated the seat, citing illness.
Old-timers in Raghogarh recall that in Digvijaya’s absence, it was Mool Singh who addressed day-to-day concerns of the constituency’s electorate. He showed no personal ambition for political office and was content providing electoral proxy whenever the situation demanded.
In the four elections that Digvijaya won from Raghogarh in 1977, 1980, 1998 and 2003 and also when he made way for his younger brother Laxman Singh in 1990 and 1993, Mool Singh played a key role in ensuring that the poll outcome favoured the Raghogarh family.
Qila versus Kothi
Unlike his father, Hirendra appears to have prioritised political ambitions above all else when he joined the BJP, ending the party's prolonged quest for a strong opponent in Raghogarh for the first time in decades. After Hirendra's induction into the saffron fold, CM Chouhan and Jyotiraditya jointly held a mega rally on the state's Ladli Behna scheme in Raghogarh. Scindia, who in the past never stepped into Raghogarh even though it falls in Guna district which he represents, has addressed two poll rallies there in the last three weeks to drum up support for Hirendra.
What's more, Union home minister Amit Shah held a rally in Raghogarh on 13 November, invoking issues such as the Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370, the G20 summit, the role of PM Modi in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and dynasty politics. "Since 1977, when BJP came into existence, we have never won Raghogarh. Therefore, take a pledge before me to vote for the BJP this time and for Modi, again in 2024," he thundered.
A day after Shah's visit, Digvijaya's brother Laxman Singh, who is contesting from adjacent Chachoura assembly seat, hit back at Shah during a rally in Raghogarh. "The BJP government gave best MLA awards to Jaivardhan and me and now they say don't vote for them. They are funny."
He frowned upon Shah's call to overthrow the Congress in Raghogarh and thundered in turn, "I swear to Lord Ram... we will not stop fighting until we defeat Modi and Shah in 2024 and afterwards. We will campaign in Gujarat as well."
Like his party, Hirendra’s election campaign in Raghogarh relies largely on two planks — first, invocation of his father’s legacy and commitment to development and second, preserving Sanatana dharma. "Last time I came to seek votes for the Congress, this time for the BJP. Atmasamman aur vichardhara ke liye maine Congress chhodi (I quit the Congress for the sake of self-respect and idelogy)," he was heard saying in public rallies. "Vote for the BJP to break the shackles of slavery and prevailing fear in the region."
Taking a cue from the party on the Ram temple issue, he added, "Ram lalla was forced to live in a tent under Congress rule. It's the BJP which gave due respect and paved the way for the temple which will be inaugurated in January."
In village after village, he has been saying development came to the region only after the BJP came to power in 2003.
The voters of Pipaliya, Sagar and Fazalpur said that Jaivardhan and Hirendra came together in the last election to seek votes for the Congress unlike this time, putting them in a tight spot. Many like Bansilal Kaithvas, a voter from Pipaliya, candidly said while Hirendra is "calm, composed and down-to-earth" Hirendra possesses "an image of a hooligan".
Jaivardhan, on the other hand, has been on campaigning trail even on Diwali day, reiterating the Congress promises of farm loan waivers, power bills waivers, monthly stipends of Rs 1,500 for women, stipends for school children, resuming old pension scheme and elimination of corruption. "Every village, locality I visit, the people complain about corruption."
When a reporter asked why Raghogarh was invisible to the BJP, he said, "Because we have decades of family bonding with the electorate. We never turn back the needy and do whatever we can to support them."
Locals concede that Hirendra will not win against Jaivardhan this time, but add that he will put up a tough fight in the next election, because he knows the constituency well, has a strong team and enjoys local support. Most importantly, he is a local candidate and belongs to the royal family, which may make him lethal for the Congress.
