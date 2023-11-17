Digvijaya Singh's home turf Raghogarh is still immune to the BJP

Raja saab and Baba saab are household names in Raghogarh — once a princely state in Madhya Pradesh and home turf of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Both names enjoy immense goodwill and respect among voters, Raja saab being Digvijaya and Baba saab his son and former cabinet minister Jaivardhan.

It's because of this goodwill among residents of the Raghogarh assembly seat in Guna district, that the victory of two-term MLA Jaivardhan Singh from his family seat seems a foregone conclusion, though results will be declared on 3 December. Interestingly, Jaivardhan won his debut assembly election in 2013 by 58,204 votes and in 2018 by 46,697 — a drop of 11,507 votes.

A remotely located constituency with approximately 2.36 lakh voters, Raghogarh shares a border with Rajasthan, and the Singh family has been practically ruling the seat since 1977, electing Digvijaya Singh, his brother Laxman Singh, his cousin the late Mool Singh and his son Jaivardhan to the state assembly for the past two elections.