Officers wronged by BJP govt will get help once we win MP polls: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked bureaucrats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to work fairly and fearlessly and promised corrective action in cases where they have been wronged by the state government once his party comes to power.

Polls will be held in MP on 17 November and votes will be counted on 3 December 3.

"Many young IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments in their annual confidential reports, tarnishing their records and jeopardising their future," Singh claimed in a message posted on X.