Officers wronged by BJP govt will get help once we win MP polls: Digvijaya Singh
IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments, the Congress leader claimed
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked bureaucrats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to work fairly and fearlessly and promised corrective action in cases where they have been wronged by the state government once his party comes to power.
Polls will be held in MP on 17 November and votes will be counted on 3 December 3.
"Many young IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments in their annual confidential reports, tarnishing their records and jeopardising their future," Singh claimed in a message posted on X.
"When the Congress regains power after the upcoming assembly elections, we will thoroughly assess these cases on their merits and implement necessary corrective actions to ensure these officers can work without fear and contribute to the holistic development of MP," he added.
"I urge all principled officers to steadfastly dedicate themselves to the betterment of Madhya Pradesh without any fear or hesitation," Singh's message on X said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines