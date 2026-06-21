A welcome in Dhaka, a hold-up in Delhi

Dinesh Trivedi’s decision to travel to Dhaka from Kolkata by road — instead of taking the customary 45-minute flight — was welcomed by all. On 12 June, India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh walked across the international border at Petrapole-Benapole and drove across the Padma bridge to reach Dhaka. The favourable optics around Trivedi’s travel, given how delicately poised India-Bangladesh relations currently are, were not lost on South Asia watchers.

In Dhaka, Trivedi recounted his journey with enthusiasm: “Upon entering Bangladesh, I did not feel like a foreigner. India and Bangladesh are strong democracies. Whatever we do, we have to do it together. We cannot be powerful in isolation.”

Imagine the enormous economic possibilities if the 160 crore people of both countries combine resources, he gushed.

On the face of it, there was nothing amiss about his remarks — diplomats and ambassadors are, after all, meant to project bonhomie and bilateral possibilities. Even more so if the two countries have a shared legacy. That his remarks turned into a diplomatic flashpoint exposes the underlying anxieties of this bilateral relationship.

Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh’s largest opposition party, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), and its secretary-general Mia Golam Porwar were the first to react. JeI issued formal statements, demanding an immediate clarification from Dhaka on what Trivedi meant by India and Bangladesh “becoming one”. His remarks, they said, were inimical to Bangladesh’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, foreign affairs advisor to Rahman, told National Herald, “The confusion arose after certain media outlets circulated clickbait photo cards and misleading headlines that subsequently went viral. The leader of the opposition in Bangladesh has called for a clarification to avoid further confusion.”

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