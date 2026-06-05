Bangladesh alleges 10 border ‘push-in’ attempts by India in 24 hours

Bangladesh has alleged that it thwarted ten attempts by Indian authorities to force individuals across the international border into its territory over the past 24 hours, escalating tensions over the handling of suspected undocumented migrants.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said it had stepped up intelligence gathering and border patrols to prevent any further attempts to move people into Bangladesh without following established legal procedures.

A report in the Scroll said the BGB asserted that no individual or group would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally and warned that any actions violating accepted border management practices or bilateral understandings would be firmly opposed.

The allegations have not yet been officially addressed by the Government of India.

According to Bangladeshi authorities, one of the reported incidents took place in the southwestern district of Jhenaidah, where personnel of India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly attempted to move around 30 to 35 individuals towards Bangladeshi territory in a prison vehicle after opening a border gate. The BGB claimed its personnel intervened, forcing the vehicle to withdraw.

Similar incidents were also reported from border areas in Jashore, Joypurhat and Panchagarh districts, according to Bangladeshi officials.

The dispute comes amid growing controversy over the alleged deportation and "push-back" of individuals suspected of being undocumented Bangladeshi nationals living in India.