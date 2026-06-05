Bangladesh alleges 10 border ‘push-in’ attempts by India in 24 hours
Dhaka says illegal crossings will be resisted as concerns grow over deportations and citizenship verification along the India-Bangladesh border
Bangladesh has alleged that it thwarted ten attempts by Indian authorities to force individuals across the international border into its territory over the past 24 hours, escalating tensions over the handling of suspected undocumented migrants.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said it had stepped up intelligence gathering and border patrols to prevent any further attempts to move people into Bangladesh without following established legal procedures.
A report in the Scroll said the BGB asserted that no individual or group would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally and warned that any actions violating accepted border management practices or bilateral understandings would be firmly opposed.
The allegations have not yet been officially addressed by the Government of India.
According to Bangladeshi authorities, one of the reported incidents took place in the southwestern district of Jhenaidah, where personnel of India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly attempted to move around 30 to 35 individuals towards Bangladeshi territory in a prison vehicle after opening a border gate. The BGB claimed its personnel intervened, forcing the vehicle to withdraw.
Similar incidents were also reported from border areas in Jashore, Joypurhat and Panchagarh districts, according to Bangladeshi officials.
The dispute comes amid growing controversy over the alleged deportation and "push-back" of individuals suspected of being undocumented Bangladeshi nationals living in India.
Since the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, reports have emerged of Bengali-speaking individuals, particularly Muslims, being detained in several states and asked to establish their Indian citizenship. In some cases, individuals were reportedly sent across the border before later being brought back after authorities confirmed they were Indian citizens.
Bangladesh has repeatedly maintained that any person identified as a Bangladeshi national should be repatriated through formal diplomatic and legal channels rather than through unilateral action at the border.
The issue gained political attention after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly defended "push-back" operations against suspected illegal migrants. Dhaka subsequently lodged objections, arguing that repatriation must adhere to established bilateral mechanisms.
Indian officials later clarified that Sarma's remarks did not represent the official position of the Government of India.
The controversy has increasingly shifted towards West Bengal, where several alleged deportation and border push-back incidents have been reported in recent weeks. Bangladeshi authorities have warned that citizenship verification must be completed before any repatriation is attempted.
Earlier, on 7, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had sought Bangladesh's assistance in verifying the nationality of 2,862 suspected Bangladeshi nationals believed to be residing illegally in the country. New Delhi has urged Dhaka to expedite the verification process to facilitate what it described as an orderly repatriation process.
The issue is expected to feature prominently during director-general-level talks between the BSF and BGB scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 8 June to 11 June, where both sides are likely to discuss border management and migrant repatriation procedures.
The latest allegations underscore the growing diplomatic sensitivity surrounding migration, citizenship verification and border enforcement between the two neighbouring countries.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines