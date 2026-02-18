Dipankar terms Bihar meat ban ‘UP model’ politics, flags impact on Muslim vendors

CPI(ML) general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday sharply criticised the Bihar government’s decision to ban the open sale and display of meat and fish, calling it an attempt to import the “UP model” into the state.

In a statement issued on social media, Bhattacharya said the move “represents an extension of the ‘UP model’ into Bihar and an attempt to impose it on the state’s social and cultural fabric”.

The order — which bars roadside and open-air sale of meat and fish and mandates that vendors operate only from licensed, enclosed premises — has come just ahead of Ramadan, a period when demand for meat traditionally rises. Opposition leaders and traders say the timing is particularly sensitive.

Bhattacharya described the decision as “not only insensitive but also an economic attack on the poor,” singling out fisherfolk communities, small traders and daily-wage earners engaged in the meat business.

He warned that the order could create “an atmosphere of fear similar to mob lynching incidents” and may end up targeting minority communities.