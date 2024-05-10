Dismiss Haryana govt, order polls under President's rule: Congress to governor

The Congress submitted a memorandum addressed to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on Friday with a demand to dismiss the "minority" BJP government in the state and order fresh elections under President's rule.

Senior Congress leader B.B. Batra, chief whip of the CLP (Congress Legislative Party), accompanied by deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor regarding the present political situation in the state.

Earlier this week, three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana. The party said another Independent MLA Balraj Kundu had withdrawn support a couple of years ago and is opposed to the current Haryana government.

In its memorandum, the Congress claimed that it is “crystal clear” that the Haryana government was reduced to a minority in the House. The 90-member Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88, with Karnal and Rania Assembly seats being vacant.

The Congress, in its memo, said, "It is crystal clear that 30 (Congress) +10 (Jannayak Janta Party) +1 (INLD) +3 (support) +1 (Kundu) = 45 MLAs are opposing this government which is more than the 43 MLAs now supporting the Haryana government. This shows that this government has lost the confidence of the majority of the MLAs in the present House."

Speaking to reporters, Batra, who is also a Congress MLA, said the party has no intention to form the government in the present scenario. "We are demanding the dismissal of this government and holding of fresh elections under President's rule. We will go to people and seek their mandate. We will not form a government in this scenario," he said.