Haryana: JJP offers support to Congress to oust BJP government

A day after three independent MLAs withdrew their support from the ruling BJP, and extended their support to the Congress, the BJP's former ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) said it is ready to help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana.

Claiming that the BJP government has been reduced to a minority, the Congress, on its part, demanded the imposition of President's rule and early Assembly elections in the state.

However, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government is not in any trouble. His predecessor and party colleague M.L. Khattar also claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is "nothing to worry ".

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress. The independent MLAs have announced their support in the presence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak.

The fast-paced political developments in the state come at a time when Lok Sabha polls are just a fortnight away and Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October.