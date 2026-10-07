Disrespecting media amounts to insulting citizens: Prakash Raj on police crackdown in Delhi

Prakash Raj says avoiding press conferences amounts to disrespecting citizens.

He questions the ECI's appointment process and judicial immunity for the CEC.

Raj alleges flaws in voter-roll revision and pressure on booth-level officers.

Actor-activist Prakash Raj on Tuesday criticised political leaders for avoiding media scrutiny, saying refusing to hold press conferences amounts to “disrespecting” citizens whose questions journalists represent.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on 6 October, Raj said he does not belong to any political party but remains invested in people-centric politics. He said the Constitution requires citizens to participate in politics while elected representatives are responsible for governance.

Raj also criticised ruling parties for avoiding transparency and restricting democratic spaces for public protests, and called for greater accountability from those in power.

“Why are you refusing to hold press meets? Why are you disrespecting and demeaning the press?” he asked, arguing that elected leaders, including the chief minister and prime minister, are duty-bound to answer questions raised by the media on behalf of citizens.