Disruptions mark final day of monsoon session; LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm

The Rajya Sabha saw limited business before protests broke out. Deputy chairman Harivansh read out a notice on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gambling Bill, 2025, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha a day earlier. He said two hours were allotted for its discussion and amendments had to be submitted by noon.

He also informed members that 18 notices under Rule 267 were received on four subjects, but none met procedural requirements and were therefore not admitted. Opposition members protested, pressing demands under SIR, prompting Harivansh to adjourn the House until 2 pm.

Earlier, ministers tabled reports and papers in both Houses. With the adjournments bringing the session to a close, tensions between the government and the Opposition over electoral transparency and legislative priorities remained unresolved.

With IANS inputs