Disruptions mark final day of monsoon session; LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm
Session ended with govt–Opposition tensions over electoral transparency and legislative priorities still unresolved
The final day of Parliament’s monsoon session on Thursday, 21 August, was dominated by disruptions and early adjournments in both Houses, as Opposition protests derailed scheduled business.
In the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla opened Question Hour but was forced to adjourn proceedings before any questions could be taken, after Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters’ list. “If you are not allowing the House to run, the proceedings are adjourned till noon,” Birla said, calling an early halt.
The Rajya Sabha saw limited business before protests broke out. Deputy chairman Harivansh read out a notice on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gambling Bill, 2025, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha a day earlier. He said two hours were allotted for its discussion and amendments had to be submitted by noon.
He also informed members that 18 notices under Rule 267 were received on four subjects, but none met procedural requirements and were therefore not admitted. Opposition members protested, pressing demands under SIR, prompting Harivansh to adjourn the House until 2 pm.
Earlier, ministers tabled reports and papers in both Houses. With the adjournments bringing the session to a close, tensions between the government and the Opposition over electoral transparency and legislative priorities remained unresolved.
