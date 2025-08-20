Uproar in Lok Sabha: House adjourned within minutes

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday, 20 August, after Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House, demanding a debate on the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The protests, with placards and slogans, disrupted Question Hour and echoed the repeated scenes of uproar seen throughout the monsoon session.

Speaker Om Birla, after calling Congress MP Suresh Kumar Shetka and BJP MP Anup Sanjay Dhotre, intervened as the din escalated. Expressing displeasure, he said, “It is not appropriate to bring placards with sticks into the House. You are part of this institution and must cooperate in its functioning.”