Uproar in Lok Sabha: House adjourned within minutes
INDIA bloc accuses govt of blocking debate on SIR exercise, which they allege could affect upcoming Bihar assembly elections
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday, 20 August, after Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House, demanding a debate on the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The protests, with placards and slogans, disrupted Question Hour and echoed the repeated scenes of uproar seen throughout the monsoon session.
Speaker Om Birla, after calling Congress MP Suresh Kumar Shetka and BJP MP Anup Sanjay Dhotre, intervened as the din escalated. Expressing displeasure, he said, “It is not appropriate to bring placards with sticks into the House. You are part of this institution and must cooperate in its functioning.”
Despite repeated appeals, Opposition members remained adamant, pressing for an immediate discussion on alleged irregularities in Bihar’s voter roll revision. The commotion forced the speaker to adjourn proceedings till noon.
The INDIA bloc has accused the government of blocking debate on the SIR exercise, which they allege could affect upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has blamed the government’s “obstinacy” for the repeated adjournments and walkouts.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 21 July, has witnessed frequent disruptions, even as the government continues to push key bills in the absence of the Opposition.
As the House reconvenes, uncertainty remains over whether the deadlock will ease or further stall parliamentary functioning.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines