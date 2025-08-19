Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to Opposition protests over SIR issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday, 19 August, following noisy protests by Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and other issues.

The House, which convened at 11 am, began with speaker Om Birla announcing that the proceedings of Parliament will now be translated into all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Earlier, translations were available in 18 languages.

“We should be proud of our Parliament and of Indian democracy. On this happy occasion, I hope members will cooperate to run the House smoothly,” Birla said.