Dissident MLA Anvar set to initiate Democratic Movement of Kerala in Manjeri

Dissident MLA P.V. Anvar said that there are "some technical issues" in forming a political party, and he will launch a social collective at a public meeting in Manjeri on Sunday evening, 6 October.

He said that he will initiate the social collective called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) at the meeting, which is expected to have a large attendance of common people.

"There are some technical issues in announcing a political party, and discussions are ongoing with legal experts," Anvar told reporters just hours before launching his social collective.

Anvar, who recently visited Tamil Nadu and reportedly met with the leaders of the ruling DMK, stated that his Chennai visit was part of a political move.

He said he would collaborate with all those who are willing to cooperate.

Describing DMK supremo M.K. Stalin as a leader whom the secular community can trust, Anvar said there will be responsible individuals with a secular nature to observe and witness the Manjeri event.

He explained that there is no confusion regarding the name DMK.