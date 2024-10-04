Kerala: Second case against MLA Anvar in phone tapping case, he says won't join Cong
FIR says Anvar illegally intercepted telecommunication system and tapped phone details of senior officials
Kerala Police have registered one more case against Left-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar for allegedly leaking official secrets in connection with a phone tapping case, officials said on Friday. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of police, Special Operations Group, on 3 October, Manjeri police said.
The case was registered under the Officials Secrets Act and IT Act. The offence of criminal conspiracy has also been charged against the MLA, they said. Earlier on 29 September, Karukachal police registered a case against Anvar for allegedly tapping the phone calls of certain senior officials of the state in an illegal manner.
The FIR says Anvar illegally intercepted the telecommunication system and tapped the phone details of senior officials in the state affecting public safety and had spread those through television channels.
Anvar, with whom the CPI(M) cut its ties after he levelled allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues, has been targeting the police department over its alleged inaction against a few police officials regarding their alleged involvement in illegal activities.
Meanwhile, despite his fallout with the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, Anvar said on Friday that he would not join the Opposition Congress in the Kerala Assembly. "I can even sit on the floor of the House," he declared, emphasising that he would not hesitate to defend himself against any attacks.
Anvar also expressed disappointment over the recently announced three-tier investigation into the alleged sabotage of the Thrissur Pooram festival in April, and raised concerns about the involvement of the Intelligence department, pointing out that IPS officer Ankit Ashokan, who is said to have played a key role in disrupting the festival, is currently working under intelligence ADGP (additional director-general of police) Manoj Abraham. "What’s happening here? This is worse than a 'banana republic'," he remarked.
Speaking to the media, Anvar welcomed the cases filed against him. "Let them register cases. The high court is watching. I will first expose the truth to the public and then pursue legal action," he said. He also reaffirmed his allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi, revealing that he had submitted a complaint to the party but was unsure if it had even been addressed.
"What has unfolded so far is highly unusual. I’ve exposed two key figures involved in the gold smuggling cases," Anvar asserted, referring to ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar and Sasi.
He clarified that he has always advocated for party workers and the people of Kerala. "But the party (CPI-M) is now trying to label me as an accused. They want to send me to jail."
Anvar announced a public event in Manjeri on Sunday evening, inviting everyone to attend and vowing to continue voicing the concerns of the public.
The chief minister ordered a comprehensive three-tier reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, on Thursday, 3 October. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly session, set to begin today, 4 October.
The chief minister underscored the necessity of ensuring that the Thrissur Pooram festival proceeds smoothly and without interruption in future, outlining several key decisions made by the cabinet.
A special investigation team (SIT) will now probe the possibility of a conspiracy behind the disruption of the festival in April this year, and related criminal activities. The team will be headed by H. Venkatesh, ADGP, crime branch.
Additionally, ADGP Abraham, head of the intelligence bureau, has been tasked with examining any lapses in the official organisation of the festival. Meanwhile, director-general of police (DGP) S. Darvesh Sahib will investigate alleged failures by Ajith Kumar, who was in charge of law and order during the festival.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines