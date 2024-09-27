Kerala CPI(M) secy says MLA P.V. Anvar acting for 'right-wing' forces against CM

In a feeble attempt to wriggle out of a sticky political situation brewing in Kerala between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Left Democratic Front-backed Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan announced that Anvar would no longer be part of the LDF, following Anvar's declaration earlier that he was leaving the CPI(M) parliamentary party.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Govindan accused Anvar of pursuing a right-wing political agenda. "For a long time, right-wing parties and their media allies have sought to undermine the left alliance and the government in Kerala. Anvar is following the same path." he said.

In response, Anvar held a press conference in Kerala, asserting, “I have never tried to weaken the CPI(M). I will burn like fire. My only point was that the police have attempted to undermine the party, and proper investigations into gold smuggling have not been conducted. People are now reluctant to visit CPI(M) offices for help. I stand by the public.”

Govindan dismissed Anvar’s allegations as unfounded and criticised him for providing ammunition to political opponents. “Anvar has become a tool for right-wing parties. All party workers who care for the CPI(M) should oppose Anvar’s anti-party activities,” he said. He clarified that since Anvar lacks primary membership of the CPI(M), no action could be taken against him.

“Anvar clearly has a right-wing agenda. Those who support the CPI(M) must oppose him. His political stance reveals a lack of understanding of the Communist Party and its operations,” Govindan added.

He confirmed, “The CPI(M) has no ties with MLA PV Anvar. His removal from the CPI(M)’s parliamentary group will be a technicality, and it will happen soon.”