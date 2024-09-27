Kerala CPI(M) secy says MLA P.V. Anvar acting for 'right-wing' forces against CM
Sticky political situation brewing between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF-backed Nilambur MLA Anvar
In a feeble attempt to wriggle out of a sticky political situation brewing in Kerala between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Left Democratic Front-backed Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan announced that Anvar would no longer be part of the LDF, following Anvar's declaration earlier that he was leaving the CPI(M) parliamentary party.
At a press conference in New Delhi, Govindan accused Anvar of pursuing a right-wing political agenda. "For a long time, right-wing parties and their media allies have sought to undermine the left alliance and the government in Kerala. Anvar is following the same path." he said.
In response, Anvar held a press conference in Kerala, asserting, “I have never tried to weaken the CPI(M). I will burn like fire. My only point was that the police have attempted to undermine the party, and proper investigations into gold smuggling have not been conducted. People are now reluctant to visit CPI(M) offices for help. I stand by the public.”
Govindan dismissed Anvar’s allegations as unfounded and criticised him for providing ammunition to political opponents. “Anvar has become a tool for right-wing parties. All party workers who care for the CPI(M) should oppose Anvar’s anti-party activities,” he said. He clarified that since Anvar lacks primary membership of the CPI(M), no action could be taken against him.
“Anvar clearly has a right-wing agenda. Those who support the CPI(M) must oppose him. His political stance reveals a lack of understanding of the Communist Party and its operations,” Govindan added.
He confirmed, “The CPI(M) has no ties with MLA PV Anvar. His removal from the CPI(M)’s parliamentary group will be a technicality, and it will happen soon.”
Anvar's claims against chief minister Vijayan
Anvar, a businessman and two-time Independent MLA supported by the CPI(M), launched a strong critique of the chief minister, claiming that Vijayan, also the state's home minister, had failed to address corruption among police officials and had not acted against his political secretary P. Sasi. He also described the investigations following his complaints about the ADG M.R. Ajith Kumar — concerning illegal logging, misappropriation of funds, and links to gold smuggling — as “slow-moving” and “ineffective.”
The MLA announced his intention to approach the high court, stating that the judiciary was “the last hope”.
The party's position
Govindan responded, explaining that while Anvar is free to make allegations, he cannot do so as a representative of the LDF. “He may claim he is no longer part of the LDF or that Vijayan will be the last chief minister from the CPI(M), but he cannot do this as an LDF MLA,” he stated. He reiterated that the party has no plans to expel Anvar at this time.
Govindan also remarked on Anvar’s political history, noting his inability to secure a position as an MLA while with the Congress. “He became an MLA only with the support of the Left Front and lacks experience with the CPI(M)’s major unions or initiatives. His involvement has been limited to being a parliamentary party member.”
Ongoing Investigations
Govindan pointed out that a campaign against the LDF and CPI(M) has been ongoing, supported by right-wing parties and certain media outlets. He emphasised that Anvar has strengthened this campaign by becoming a tool for these forces. “He has held press conferences that damage the government’s reputation in Kerala,” he said.
Govindan explained that the party had previously asked Anvar to refrain from making public statements. “Now that he has taken an antagonistic stance, we are compelled to cut ties with him,” he concluded.
Chief minister Vijayan, currently in Delhi for a Politburo meeting, dismissed Anvar’s accusations as part of efforts to tarnish the LDF and the government. “These allegations do not affect the ongoing investigations against the ADG. They will continue transparently, and I will provide a detailed statement later,” he affirmed.
Background on Anvar and the investigation
Govindan noted that Anvar comes from a family with a Congress tradition and had previously left the Congress to join K. Karunakaran’s Democratic Indira Congress (DIC). However, when the DIC rejoined the Congress, Anvar did not return. He subsequently aligned with the LDF in Nilambur, winning elections in 2016 and 2021.
Govindan argued that Anvar’s claim to represent the sentiments of common party workers is incorrect. “Despite being an MLA for so long, he has not become a member of the CPI(M) and lacks experience in the party's unions and other allied organisations,” he said.
Regarding Anvar’s complaints, Govindan confirmed that investigations are ongoing. “The party’s practice is to investigate complaints thoroughly, and Anvar's issues have been forwarded for government consideration. Action will be taken, if necessary,” he stated.
Govindan urged party workers to “expose and resist” Anvar’s “vilification campaign” against the party and the Kerala government. He stressed that Pinarayi Vijayan is not above the party, and went on to claim, “There is no case against him, so there’s no question of arrest.”
The matter of Ajith Kumar
Regarding Anvar’s allegations against ADG (law & order) Ajith Kumar, Govindan stated, “The party has no responsibility to defend Ajith Kumar. Every allegation against the IPS officer will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.”
Anvar had indicated, at his evening press conference, his intention to publicise his complaints to both the party and the Chief Minister. He argued that while the CPI(M) secretary states that all members have the freedom to communicate with the chief minister, this is largely theoretical and not practical in reality.
In a recent development, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government directed the state police to investigate controversial meetings between Ajith Kumar and leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), specifically Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been appointed to oversee this inquiry.
This investigation represents a significant setback for Ajith Kumar, who is already under scrutiny owing to Anvar’s allegations and concerns related to the Thrissur Pooram festival. Anvar has accused Kumar of tapping the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists, and has alleged that he is involved in serious crimes related to gold smuggling.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines