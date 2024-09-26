Pinarayi-Anvar spat escalates, MLA hints he may go to high court

The political conflict between Nilambur's CPI(M)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has escalated. Following dismissive remarks from Vijayan, Anvar has declared the high court his only recourse, mocking the chief minister’s laughter and suggesting he was merely following a script from Kerala Police ADG (law & order) M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Anvar made his statements during a press conference at the PWD rest house in Nilambur, despite a CPI(M) directive urging him not to criticise the party or government. He also presented videos to support his claims of police misconduct in gold smuggling cases.

This development comes a day after the CPI(M)-led Kerala government ordered an investigation into meetings between Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will oversee this inquiry, which poses a significant setback for Ajith Kumar, already under scrutiny owing to allegations from Anvar and concerns about disruptions to the Thrissur Pooram festival. Then too, when asked about the inquiry, Anwar had said it was a "joke".

During a press conference on September 21, Vijayan rejected Anwar's allegations against Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi and ADG Ajith Kumar, defending Sasi's performance and insisting Ajith Kumar would not be dismissed. Vijayan appeared resolute, indicating he would protect Sasi and Ajith Kumar while suggesting that a thwarted gold smuggling racket was attempting to discredit the government.