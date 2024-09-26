Pinarayi-Anvar spat escalates, MLA hints he may go to high court
Nilambur's CPI(M)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar has held media briefings despite a CPI(M) gag order
The political conflict between Nilambur's CPI(M)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has escalated. Following dismissive remarks from Vijayan, Anvar has declared the high court his only recourse, mocking the chief minister’s laughter and suggesting he was merely following a script from Kerala Police ADG (law & order) M.R. Ajith Kumar.
Anvar made his statements during a press conference at the PWD rest house in Nilambur, despite a CPI(M) directive urging him not to criticise the party or government. He also presented videos to support his claims of police misconduct in gold smuggling cases.
This development comes a day after the CPI(M)-led Kerala government ordered an investigation into meetings between Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will oversee this inquiry, which poses a significant setback for Ajith Kumar, already under scrutiny owing to allegations from Anvar and concerns about disruptions to the Thrissur Pooram festival. Then too, when asked about the inquiry, Anwar had said it was a "joke".
During a press conference on September 21, Vijayan rejected Anwar's allegations against Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi and ADG Ajith Kumar, defending Sasi's performance and insisting Ajith Kumar would not be dismissed. Vijayan appeared resolute, indicating he would protect Sasi and Ajith Kumar while suggesting that a thwarted gold smuggling racket was attempting to discredit the government.
The CM emphasised that no one would be removed simply based on allegations, stating, "No one is going to be removed just because someone has levelled an allegation." Asked if Anvar was representing gold smugglers, Vijayan dismissed the notion, arguing that Anvar's claims aimed to undermine police credibility.
Anvar expressed his dissatisfaction with the CM's comments, stating, "The CM's statement damaged my reputation. Now I’m being treated as guilty. I expected the party to intervene, but they have remained silent." He plans to approach Kerala High Court, claiming his concerns about Sasi and Ajith Kumar have not been properly addressed. "The CM’s response was unsatisfactory, making me an accused to protect himself," Anvar said.
He also criticised the Left-led government's investigations, asserting they are mishandled. "People think I am not following party directives. Nowadays, even party leaders struggle to approach the police. Claiming to be a communist can lead to further trouble at the police station. P. Sasi is to blame for this," he asserted.
In a recent social media post, Anvar stated, "Self-esteem always takes precedence over beliefs and loyalties. When denied justice, one must become fire." Following a CPI(M) state secretariat meeting, state secretary M.V. Govindan expressed full support for Sasi and condemned Anvar's actions, prompting Anwar to reflect on loyalty and self-respect on social media.
Anvar has recently held several press conferences, making serious allegations against Sasi and Ajith Kumar. The chief minister has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Anvar's approach, suggesting he should have raised his concerns within the party instead of going to the media.
