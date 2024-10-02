Kerala: Can of worms threatens to spill over for CPI(M) on Anvar issue

The CPI(M)'s attempts to draw Muslims away from the United Democratic Front (UDF) — which includes the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress — seem to have derailed after hitting a few snags, chief among them Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar's serious allegations against the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Perhaps the most damaging of Anvar's claims is that the CPI(M) has enlisted IPS officer and ADG (law & order) M.R. Ajith Kumar to hold secret meetings with RSS leaders.

In response, the chief minister cited the seizure of 150 kg of gold and Rs 123 crore in hawala money from Muslim-majority Malappuram over the past five years, insisting the stash was intended for anti-state activities. He argued that Anvar's allegations arose from the LDF's actions against Muslim extremist groups, but notably neglected to mention that the gold and cash were confiscated at Kozhikode airport, which means they could simply have been in transit.

Later, his office clarified statements made in a recent interview Vijayan did with the Hindu, blaming a PR agency, despite the chief minister having also addressed this issue at a press conference.

Anvar suggested that Vijayan's remarks had a political agenda, disclosed only to a national English daily to attract attention in New Delhi. Protests have erupted from various groups, including the Kanthapuram faction, the Muslim League, and the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, demanding clarification on the alleged anti-national activities linked to the gold seized at the airport.