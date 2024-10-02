Kerala: Can of worms threatens to spill over for CPI(M) on Anvar issue
Long viewed as a pro-minority leader, CM Pinarayi Vijayan stands to lose that tag as allegations of overtures to RSS emerge
The CPI(M)'s attempts to draw Muslims away from the United Democratic Front (UDF) — which includes the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress — seem to have derailed after hitting a few snags, chief among them Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar's serious allegations against the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Perhaps the most damaging of Anvar's claims is that the CPI(M) has enlisted IPS officer and ADG (law & order) M.R. Ajith Kumar to hold secret meetings with RSS leaders.
In response, the chief minister cited the seizure of 150 kg of gold and Rs 123 crore in hawala money from Muslim-majority Malappuram over the past five years, insisting the stash was intended for anti-state activities. He argued that Anvar's allegations arose from the LDF's actions against Muslim extremist groups, but notably neglected to mention that the gold and cash were confiscated at Kozhikode airport, which means they could simply have been in transit.
Later, his office clarified statements made in a recent interview Vijayan did with the Hindu, blaming a PR agency, despite the chief minister having also addressed this issue at a press conference.
Anvar suggested that Vijayan's remarks had a political agenda, disclosed only to a national English daily to attract attention in New Delhi. Protests have erupted from various groups, including the Kanthapuram faction, the Muslim League, and the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, demanding clarification on the alleged anti-national activities linked to the gold seized at the airport.
These allegations come at a troubling time for Vijayan, whose office has faced scrutiny following the gold smuggling investigation, diplomatic baggage row and claims of RSS connections.
Hitherto, the CPI(M) has aimed to bolster the IUML’s standing to undermine the UDF's influence, asserting that the league is not a communal party but a legitimate representative of minority rights.
The CPI(M)’s campaign during this year's Lok Sabha elections focused on the Citizenship Amendment Act, damaging its standing among traditional supporters given the fact that in Kerala, the CPI(M) is often viewed as the primary 'Hindu party'. Anvar's claims about secret meetings with the RSS threaten the CPI(M)'s strategy to secure minority votes in Malabar, and have tarnished Pinarayi's image as a pro-minority leader.
Historically, the CPI(M) has portrayed Vijayan as a steadfast opponent of the sangh parivar or saffron brigade. However, with the BJP not as strong as it was nationally, and the Congress showing signs of a revival in Kerala, this narrative has weakened. Another independent MLA, K.T. Jaleel, has announced plans to reveal significant information at a press conference, further complicating the narrative.
To attract minority votes, the CPI-M had allowed non-LDF candidates like Anvar and Jaleel to contest as LDF-backed candidates in northern Kerala. Critics argue that the 'Pinarayi factor' did lead to unexpected gains in traditionally weak areas for the Left, aided by direct engagement with community organisations.
As the 2021 state assembly elections approached, the CPI(M) sought to bring the IUML into its fold, but these attempts faltered, mirroring previous efforts that met with little enthusiasm. It must be remembered that IUML was part of the CPI(M)-led front in 1967 and part of the state government, but switched fronts in 1969 to form an alliance with the Congress.
Though there has been some discussion about the IUML rejoining the LDF of late, the CPI(M) state committee has decided to treat the Welfare Party, SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), and the league with suspicion, viewing the first two as "extremist".
In the wake of its Lok Sabha election setbacks this year, the CPI(M) faces multiple crises, including a scrutiny of LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan for meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. And its ally CPI (Communist Part of India) has expressed scepticism about the political motivations behind recent events.
The state committee’s position is clear: while they must confront communal threats from the RSS, they also need to address minority communalism. In response to criticism about straying from their foundational principle of opposing sectarianism, the party insists “the protection of minorities is a matter of secularism, not religious favoritism”.
As Anvar’s allegations gain traction, the left is bracing for a potential fallout in upcoming local and assembly elections, with indications that more left-leaning politicians may rally in support of Anvar, signalling another twist in Kerala politics.
