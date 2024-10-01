Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar: Congress

The opposition Congress on Tuesday, 1 October, intensified its attack against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent statements on gold smuggling through an international airport in Malappuram district and alleged that his remarks were to please the Sangh Parivar leaders in New Delhi.

The grand old party sought to know based on which information the CM had made such a revelation.

It also made it clear that the CM has an obligation to say what action the state government and the police have taken against the accused if they received money for anti-national activities through gold smuggling.

Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, lashed out at CM Vijayan, alleging that his statements to a national media outlet in New Delhi contradicted his previous claims made in the Assembly and elsewhere.

"The chief minister's remarks that the money reached Malappuram through gold smuggling is used for anti-national activities is meant to please the Sangh Parivar leaders in New Delhi," he said.