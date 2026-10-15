Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal launches party, to contest 2027 UP polls

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal launches Jan Neeti Bharat and announces plans to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party promises citizen-centred policymaking and greater government accountability.

Mittal draws on her 13-year administrative career to highlight gaps in public-service delivery, education and land rights.

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal on Thursday, 15 October announced the launch of her political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, and said it would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a video message posted on X, Mittal said the party would seek to place citizens at the centre of policymaking and ensure that governments remained accountable to them throughout their five-year terms, rather than engaging with voters only during elections.

"Politics rules over you. In Jan Neeti, you will be the ones who rule," she said while announcing the party's name and its plans to enter electoral politics.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Mittal, who resigned from the IAS following a 13-year career, declared her intention to enter politics. On 29 September, she had said she wanted to build a political platform with ordinary citizens rather than join an established party.