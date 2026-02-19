DMDK joins DMK-led front ahead of TN polls, triggers political storm

Partners in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Thursday welcomed the entry of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) into the coalition, describing it as a significant political realignment ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The BJP and its allies, however, mounted a sharp attack, accusing the party of abandoning the principles of its late founder, actor-politician Vijayakanth.

The DMDK, founded by Vijayakanth and long seen as an unpredictable but influential player in Tamil Nadu politics, formally joined hands with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance earlier in the day.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee termed the development as a major shift in the state’s political landscape. TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai said the tie-up assumes significance in the context of the approaching Assembly polls.

“In view of the forthcoming Assembly election, DMDK joining the DMK is a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics,” he said, congratulating DMDK general-secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party executives for what he described as a “great decision”.

He said the alliance was built around the principles of social justice, secularism and democratic values, and expressed confidence that it would meet public expectations and secure victory.

Another SPA ally, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Vaiko, called the development “sweet news”.

“We happily welcome them. The SPA gets strengthened by this alliance. Victory for the DMK-led alliance has been confirmed with this,” he told reporters in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party reacted strongly, branding the move a betrayal of Vijayakanth’s legacy. The party said the “soul of the Captain will not forgive” DMDK for aligning with what it termed an “anti-people DMK”. Vijayakanth was widely known among supporters as 'Captain'.