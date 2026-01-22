DMK criticises Madras High Court ruling in Sanatana Dharma case

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday criticised a Madras High Court judgment related to the “Sanatana Dharma” controversy involving party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, describing the ruling as flawed and influenced by personal views.

The party’s response came after the Madurai Bench of the High Court quashed a first information report against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who had been accused of distorting remarks made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the judgment did not follow basic principles of jurisprudence. “The judgment is wrong. It does not adhere to the cardinal principle of audi alteram partem, which means no one should be condemned unheard,” he said.

Annadurai also objected to what he described as the inclusion of the judge’s personal ideology in the ruling. “The personal belief or ideology of a judge should not find a place in a judicial verdict,” he said, responding to Union minister Piyush Goyal’s social media post that characterised the court’s decision as a “strong rebuke” to what he called the DMK’s “narrow, anti-Hindu mindset”.