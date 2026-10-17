DMK MPs seek CEC’s removal, cancellation of SIR and return to ballot papers

DMK MPs demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision and a return to ballot paper voting.

The parliamentary group resolved to petition the President over alleged electoral irregularities following a meeting chaired by M.K. Stalin.

Other resolutions backed student protests and criticised the Congress and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for alleged double standards.

DMK MPs on Saturday called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the replacement of electronic voting machines with ballot papers, according to a party statement.

The demands emerged from a parliamentary group meeting chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin at the Murasoli Maran Meeting Hall in Anna Arivalayam, the party’s Chennai headquarters.

Four resolutions were adopted at the meeting, which began at 11 am. The MPs also decided to submit a petition to the President seeking measures to address alleged electoral irregularities and setting out their demands on voter roll revision and voting procedures.