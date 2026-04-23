Trump calls India a ‘hellhole’; Congress urges Modi to lodge protest
Controversy stems from Trump's social media post in which he used the term “hellholes” while referring to India, China
Reacting sharply to remarks made by US President Donald Trump describing India and China as “hellholes”, the Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register a strong diplomatic protest.
The party termed the statement “deeply insulting and anti-India”, saying it had hurt the sentiments of citizens of the country. “The Prime Minister should take up this matter with the US president and lodge a strong objection,” the Congress said.
Questioning Modi’s silence, the party added, “It cannot be expected that he will say anything in front of Trump. Trump has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about India, yet Modi has remained silent.”
In a scathing attack, the Congress alleged that “Narendra Modi is a weak prime minister, and the country is bearing the consequences of it.”
The controversy stems from a post shared by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which he used the term “hellholes” while referring to India, China and some other countries, as part of a broader critique of immigration policies in the United States.
The post also raised concerns over hiring practices in California’s technology sector, alleging that jobs are dominated by individuals from India and China, without providing evidence to substantiate the claim.
The remarks were made in the context of the ongoing debate in the United States over birthright citizenship. Trump argued that the policy allows immigrants to secure citizenship for their children and later extend benefits to family members.
The post further targeted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing it of supporting policies favouring undocumented immigrants over US citizens. It controversially described the organisation as “criminal” and suggested action under the RICO Act, a law typically invoked against organised crime.