Trump calls India a ‘hellhole’; Congress urges Modi to lodge protest

Reacting sharply to remarks made by US President Donald Trump describing India and China as “hellholes”, the Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register a strong diplomatic protest.

The party termed the statement “deeply insulting and anti-India”, saying it had hurt the sentiments of citizens of the country. “The Prime Minister should take up this matter with the US president and lodge a strong objection,” the Congress said.

Questioning Modi’s silence, the party added, “It cannot be expected that he will say anything in front of Trump. Trump has repeatedly made derogatory remarks about India, yet Modi has remained silent.”

In a scathing attack, the Congress alleged that “Narendra Modi is a weak prime minister, and the country is bearing the consequences of it.”