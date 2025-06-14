Donald Trump has ‘trumpeted’ India-Pak ceasefire claims 13 times: Congress

The Congress on Saturday, 14 June, cited that on 13 occasions, US President Donald Trump has publicly "trumpeted" that he brought about a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak up on these claims.

"Today President Trump turns 79. In the 34 days between 10 May 2025, and June 13, 2025, he trumpeted publicly on 13 different occasions in 3 different countries that he had brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade with America as a carrot and stick,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on X.

“He (Trump), of course, showered praise on both countries in equal measure,” Ramesh said.

"@narendramodi when will you speak up," the Congress leader asked in the post.

Ramesh also shared on X a list and details of the occasions when Trump made the claims with the quotes of the US president and links to media reports.