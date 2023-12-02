Don't believe exit polls, everyone knows what happened in K'taka: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has said he is ready to take any responsibility that the party gives him following the announcement of exit polls predicting a fractured verdict in the recent assembly polls in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Responding to a reporter's query on the exit poll projections, Shivakumar said, "I do not believe in exit polls personally. You all know what happened to the exit poll projections in Karnataka (referring to widespread predictions of a hung assembly in the state in May). Only those who spend time on the ground know the reality. Exit polls are sample-based and do not reflect the entire picture of a state."

Asked if Congress legislators will be housed in Bengaluru in view of hung assembly projections in some of the states, the deputy chief minister said, "I am confident that Congress party will come to power in most of the states, including Rajasthan. We have to work as per the party directives if it is needed."