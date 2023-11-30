Assembly elections 2023: Exit polls predict close-run contest

Results for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, are scheduled to be declared on 3 December. With voting in Telangana ending today, various news channels and agencies have begun coming up with different exit polls, primarily for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. We bring you a roundup of a few prominent polls and their predictions.

Exit polls from Chhattisgarh, where a Congress government under chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is currently in power, show the following:

India Today Axis My India: The Congress looks set to retain 40-50 seats, with 36-46 seats going to the BJP, and 1-5 seats to other candidates for the 90-member assembly, where 46 seats will constitute a majority.

Todays Chanakya: The Congress has a vote percentage of 45, while 40 per cent of votes have gone to the BJP, and 15 per cent to others.

News 18 Jan ki Baat: The Congress will win 47 seats, the BJP 40, while 2 seats will go to others.

C-Voter: The C-Voter exit polls show 41-53 seats for the Congress, 36-38 seats for the BJP, and 0-4 seats for others.

Times Now-ETG: This survey shows 48-56 seats going to the Congress, 32-40 to the BJP, and 2-4 to others.

CNX exit poll: Once again, this exit poll shows 46-56 seats going to the Congress, 30-40 to the BJP, and 3-5 to others.

Chhattisgarh was the only state in which voting was held in two phases, on 7 and 17 November. The total voting percentage was 76.31, compared to 76.88 during the 2018 assembly elections.