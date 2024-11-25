‘Don’t cross line’: Manipur MP to Mizoram lawmaker

Hitting out at Mizoram MP K. Vanlalvena who advocated for "separate administrative units" for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to end the ethnic conflict, Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba on Sunday said he should not "cross the line" and must stop the interference.

Vanlalvena, a leader of BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), called for the removal of the N. Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as the "the first and immediate step" to contain the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

"My friend, don't cross the line. Please confine in your state issues.. Stop interferences in Manipur 's issues. Be a good neighbour," Sanajaoba said in a post on X, sharing a news report of Vanlalvena's comments.