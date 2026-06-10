‘Dubious record’: Congress on Narendra Modi’s new milestone

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister, calling it a “self-proclaimed and dubiously invented” milestone and accusing him of weakening democratic institutions.

The sharp attack came shortly after Modi surpassed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, crossing 4,399 days in office as an elected prime minister — the longest uninterrupted tenure by any elected PM in India’s history.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh dismissed the significance of the milestone and alleged that Modi had become a “millstone around India’s neck”.

“He may have passed a self-proclaimed and dubiously invented milestone today, but he is a millstone around India's neck, presiding as he is over the Murder of Democracy in India,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader argued that while the BJP was celebrating Modi’s record, the government was simultaneously attempting to erase Nehru’s contribution to nation-building.