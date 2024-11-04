EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP after ‘complaints from political parties’

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday, 4 November, directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress, sources said.

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, the sources said.